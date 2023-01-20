The January Empire State Manufacturing Index posted its worst monthly output since the heart of the pandemic: -32.9, well below the -7.0 expected and the unrevised -11.2 we saw the prior month. August ’22 was the last time we saw a -30 print on manufacturing in New York State, but January’s total is the lowest since May 2020. Zach's
The Federal Reserve’s manufacturing production index declined in both November and December and showed output down 0.4% at the end of 2022 compared with 2021. REUTERS
"The indicators for current activity and new orders improved from their December readings but remained negative," the authors said in a summary of the Philly Fed index, adding that the survey suggested firms have only "tempered expectations for growth over the next six months." INVESTING.COM