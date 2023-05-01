Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said on Monday that the United States could run out of money to pay its bills by June 1 if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit, putting pressure on President Biden and lawmakers to reach an agreement to avoid a default.
The warning over when the United States could hit the so-called X-date provides new urgency for Democrats and Republicans to find a way to lift the nation’s borrowing cap and break a standoff that threatens to rock financial markets and upend the economy. New York Times