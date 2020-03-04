U.S. Bancorp has temporarily suspended all non-essential international business travel and is asking its employees who have visited specific regions to self-quarantine to help avoid spreading the coronavirus that causes the disease Covid-19.
Outbreaks of the virus have now reached the United States, but it's still more prevalent in a handful of international markets. In particular, the bank is asking employees who have recently traveled to specific regions — or those with family members or close contacts returning from these regions – to remain home from work for two weeks. Those locations include Mainland China, Japan, Iran, Italy and South Korea. MSP BUSINESS JOURNAL