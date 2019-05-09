U.S. and Chinese negotiators are to resume trade talks just hours before the United States is set to raise tariffs on Chinese imports in a dramatic escalation of tensions between the world's two biggest economies.
In Beijing, Chinese officials said Thursday they will retaliate if President Trump goes ahead with more tariff hikes but offered no specific penalties.
The talks starting up again Thursday were thrown into disarray this week after top U.S. trade negotiator Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin accused the Chinese of reneging on commitments they'd made earlier. In response to the alleged backsliding, the United States is raising tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports from 10 percent to 25 percent at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time Friday.