The University of Minnesota and Minnesota State public college systems are bringing back mask mandates for students and employees just weeks before the start of the fall semester in hopes of protecting their campuses from the surging delta variant of COVID-19.
The U announced Monday all students, employees and visitors at its five campuses will be required to wear masks indoors starting Tuesday, regardless of their vaccination status. Last week, Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra told presidents of the system's 37 colleges and universities they should implement mask mandates again if they are located in counties with high virus transmission. MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE