President Trump will headline a rally in Wisconsin later this month on the same night as the White House correspondents’ dinner, his campaign announced Tuesday.
The event at the Resch Center in Green Bay on Saturday, April 27 will mark the third straight year that Trump has skipped the black-tie gala and held a Make America Great Again rally.
“President Trump looks forward to sharing the successes of his administration with the great people of Wisconsin,” Michael Glassner, chief operating officer of Trump’s campaign, said in a statement.