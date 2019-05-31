In a surprise announcement that could compromise a major trade deal, President Trump announced Thursday that he is slapping a 5 percent tariff on all Mexican imports to pressure the country to do more to crack down on the surge of Central American migrants trying to cross the border.
He said the percentage will gradually increase "until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied."
Trump made the announcement by tweet after telling reporters earlier Thursday that he was planning "a major statement" that would be his "biggest" so far on the border.