Former President Trump knew that the crowd at his Jan. 6, 2021, rally had guns and other weapons but encouraged them to march to the Capitol anyway, White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified Tuesday at a hearing on the insurrection.
Hutchinson, the former assistant to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, said Trump also physically grabbed the steering wheel of the presidential limousine and attacked a Secret Service agent when he was told his security detail would not take him to the Capitol on that day. Los Angeles Times