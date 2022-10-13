Mortgage rates hit their highest point in 20 years this week, coming within a hair of 7% and further crushing many homebuyers' dreams. The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage jumped to 6.92% from 6.66% last week, according to Freddie Mac. Rates have increased more than a full point since the start of September and are now more than double where they were at the beginning of the year.
Quickly escalating rates — coupled with elevated home prices and tight inventory — are forcing budget-conscious buyers to put off their purchase plans, while those who remain are using the weakened demand to their advantage – negotiating deals with sellers before they are priced out of the market. YAHOO