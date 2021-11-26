The European Union and other major destinations have moved to block flights from African countries following the discovery of an aggressive mutation of the Covid-19 virus, echoing previous emergency responses that triggered a global freeze on travel.
Italy, Austria, France, Germany, Japan and the the UK are among those imposing restrictions on flights and travelers from six African nations after the new strain, known as B.1.1.529 variant, was detected in South Africa, Botswana, and in two travelers quarantining in Hong Kong. A case has also been reported in Belgium. CNN