The scene in Southern California resembles a disaster movie — only it's not. Thousands of boxes littering Union Pacific (UNP) train tracks in downtown Los Angeles attest to a wave of rail thefts that have taken place in recent months — worsening supply chain bottlenecks and creating endless delays for consumers and merchants that likely cost millions, if not more.
Thieves have been raiding cargo containers, taking packages that belong to people from all over the country from retailers like Amazon (AMZN), Target (TGT), Macy’s (M), Skechers, and others, leading to viral images on social media. Data from the National Retail Federation found that the average loss from organized crime topped $700,000 per $1 billion in sales in 2020.YAHOO FINANCE