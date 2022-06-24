Toyota has been forced to recall 2,700 of its first electric vehicles because of concerns the wheels could fall off, in a blow to the world’s largest carmaker’s belated attempt to launch a battery-only car.
The global recall affects the Japanese manufacturer’s bZ4X sports utility vehicle, its first effort at a pure battery electric vehicle (EV), after the manufacturer found a problem with the bolts that connect the wheels to the chassis. It is investigating whether the components need to be replaced. THE GUARDIAN