A top aide to Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday he believes that all of the state permits issued to tech giant Foxconn have been reviewed by the state Department of Natural Resources and deemed appropriate.
Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan also said the state planned to meet with Foxconn in the next several days to learn more details about the company's plans for Wisconsin, saying the project has been "cloaked" with uncertainty.
Evers said last month that he had directed the DNR to review Foxconn's air and water permits, saying it was something the people of Wisconsin were concerned about.
Speaking after a Wispolitics forum in Madison Thursday, Brennan indicated that the review had been completed and the permits were in order.