The historic Temple Opera Building next to the NorShor Theatre in downtown Duluth officially has a new owner — and changes are on the way.
That owner is Titanium Partners, which is also behind the new multi-million dollar high-rise apartment building planned just blocks away, as FOX 21’s Dan Hanger reports.
The revitalization of downtown Duluth is quickly unfolding with the overhaul of East Superior Street, Essentia Health and St. Luke’s are investing a combined billion-dollar-plus for a new Medical Arts District and Brian Forcier, president of Titanium Partners, is building a 15-story luxury apartment building on East Superior Street with commercial space on the first floor.