At a time when the national unemployment rate is at its lowest in nearly half a century, three states have set all-time records.
Vermont’s lowest-in-the-nation 2.2% jobless rate represents a new historic mark for the Green Mountain state, according to a report Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Along with the new low for Vermont, Pennsylvania at 3.8% and Wisconsin’s 2.8% set new standards for state unemployment as indicated by records that go back to 1976. Pennsylvania and Wisconsin’s fortunes are significant in that they will be key swing states in the 2020 election, during which the economy’s performance under President Trump will be a critical issue.