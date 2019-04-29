As trees bud and flowers poke through saturated ground under spring showers, it's tempting to just forget about the snowy, cold, icy winter Minnesota just lived through, and move right on in to the long days of spring. But the effects of this eventful winter and the stories of how it touched people linger:
• Kids and parents in Faribault will think about it in June when they add three school days to the calendar to make up for lost learning time.
• An apple grower in New Ulm will check trees to see if the deep snow that kept her from pruning will hurt this year's crop.
• A Twin Cities businessman forced to cancel sales events and close shop during the extreme cold snap will try to recoup losses.
• And the people who manage our roads, transit, schools and energy systems are analyzing how well those systems responded.
Winter weather affects budgets and bottom lines. It also tests our ability to cope with the unexpected at a time when Minnesota's climate is changing, requiring a certain level of resilience to sustain our quality of life. If anything, this winter showed us there's room for improvement.