You've probably factored housing costs, utilities, insurance, groceries, taxes, and travel into your retirement plan. But if you've forgotten about healthcare, your retirement savings may fall short of your needs -- $285,000 short, to be precise. That's Fidelity's latest estimate for what a 65-year-old couple retiring in 2019 will need to cover their healthcare costs in retirement. It's an increase of $5,000 compared to a couple retiring in 2018. And that number is likely to continue rising.
There are several reasons retirement healthcare costs are going up. First, people are living longer today than they were a generation or two ago, so they simply need more money to cover these extra years. This is especially true for women who typically live longer than men. The Fidelity study estimates that a 65-year-old woman retiring today would need $150,000 to cover retirement healthcare costs while a 65-year-old man would only need $135,000. These estimates include Medicare's premiums, deductibles, and copays, but they do not include things that Medicare doesn't cover, like dental work, long-term care, and vision coverage. MOTLEY FOOL