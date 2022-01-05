A few key milestones are approaching in 2022 that could resolve some crucial questions about the (PolyMet) mine’s permits, even if other aspects of the project could still be challenged. This year “really could be kind of a watershed year for the project,” said Bruce Richardson, a PolyMet spokesman.
In 2019, PolyMet had received all state and federal permits needed to mine for 20 years, but several key permits needed for the project have been suspended or reversed by courts after legal challenges. There are four major unresolved challenges tied to the PolyMet mine. MinnPost