Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Bitterly cold. Light snow this evening. Then remaining cloudy late. Low -6F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Light snow this evening. Then remaining cloudy late. Low -6F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%.