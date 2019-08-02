I wasn’t surprised by the CNBC.com headline, “Apple and Samsung earnings show most people don’t want $1,000 phones.”
Apple and Samsung, of course, want you to buy the latest and greatest offering every year and even have financing programs to encourage that by having you, essentially, lease your phone with the payments added to your cell phone bill. It may be painless, easy and seemingly affordable, but if you add up the numbers, you’ll find you’re spending a lot more than you need to, even if they aren’t charging you interest. Imagine if that were the case with other things you own. When’s the last time you replaced your refrigerator, stove, microwave oven or coffee maker? The Mercury News