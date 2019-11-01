My name is Kyra Gilbert. In the last couple of days I’ve been introducing myself to people as “blanket girl.” It’s not really funny, but I feel like saying that gives me some power over my own story. That’s how people see me now. I’ve been made into a meme, and a lot of people have something to say about this stereotype they have of me.
But I’m not just a video, or a meme, or a story on the internet. I’m an Indigenous girl who fights to protect the water.
I’ve been doing it since I was 13 years old. My mother is Darlene Gilbert. She is a water protector. She introduced me to the Treaty Truckhouse and told me about what Alton Gas was proposing. Even though I was always around my mother, because I was such a young age I didn’t fully understand. I was supporting and helping but I didn’t really know what it was about. I never really fully knew why I was fighting for the water until I was 15. Halifax Examiner