The Fed is putting itself and the country into a quagmire. Their balance sheet will hit $1 trillion this coming week, according to the Financial Times. This is going to cause further banking issues and, in my opinion, higheryields for the entire fixed-income markets, especially those with longer durations.
The Fed is on record stating that another $1.5 trillion will be cut from its balance sheet in 2025. This will come at a time when the Fed will be issuing more debt and when the cost of borrowing money is continuing its upward climb. Also, I suspect there will be less foreign money put to use in our bond auctions as the fragility of our central bank and our economy comes more into focus. SEEKING ALPHA