he double-decker A380 was loved by passengers, aviation enthusiasts and executives at Airbus. But the world's largest commercial plane never won over the group that really mattered: airlines. Airbus (EADSF) pulled the plug on its superjumbo program on Thursday, announcing that it would deliver the final A380s to airlines such as Emirates by 2021.
"It's obvious that the era of the large, four-engine ... commercial aircraft is coming to an end," Airbus CEO Tom Enders told CNN Business' Richard Quest on Thursday. CNN