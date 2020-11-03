Almost 27,000 people who worked at hotels and restaurants in the Milwaukee area made less than the median wage of $40,700 a year and did not get health insurance through their employer in 2018. That's an estimated 41% of the total jobs in the hospitality sector.
In the retail sector, 21,540 people, or 27% of the workforce, are in the same category. The estimates are from an interactive tool — "Visualizing Vulnerable Jobs Across America” — compiled by the Brookings Institution. MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL