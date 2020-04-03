If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF). This company, which is in the Zacks Mining - Miscellaneous industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
This mining company has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The average surprise for the last two quarters was 18.08%. ZACK's