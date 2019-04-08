The median Minnesota man could start working this Sunday — the 97th day of 2019 — and still make the same amount of money the median Minnesota woman will make this year.
That’s because working women in Minnesota make about 73 cents for every dollar men make, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. For women of color, the gaps are even bigger.
Some of that’s because of the jobs men and women work: women disproportionately work in low-paying jobs and there are fewer women than men in top management roles. But despite state and federal laws that prohibit employers to pay women less than men for the same jobs, and differences in the jobs men and women work, experts say some of that pay disparity still has to do with discrimination.