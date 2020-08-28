Tesla (TSLA) shares will open on Monday at roughly $450—one-fifth of where the stock currently trades. Stock-split math and figures associated with it generally don't amount to much, but Tesla is the exception. Tesla Stock Is Worth $400B.
The shares were up 958% over the past year as of Thursday’s closing price. The stock has gained 445% year to date—crushing comparable gains of the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average and leaving the company with a market capitalization of more than $417 billion. BARRON'S