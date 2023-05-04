Canada's Toronto-Dominion Bank Group on Thursday called off its $13.4 billion takeover of First Horizon Corp, triggering a near 40% fall in the U.S. regional bank's shares.
TD agreed to buy First Horizon in February last year in a deal it said at the time would have made it the sixth-largest U.S. bank, raising its position from No. 8, with about $614 billion in assets and operating in 22 states. The Canadian bank also has a stake in Charles Schwab, making it one of the most exposed to U.S. markets, and its First Horizon u-turn leaves its U.S. strategy in limbo. YAHOO FINANCE