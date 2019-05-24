Shares of Best Buy Co. Inc. are down Thursday after the retailer reported a better-than-expected first quarter — but held off on raising its outlook for the full year, citing potential fallout from the United States' simmering trade dispute with China.
Shares of the Richfield-based retailer were trading at $65 to $66 in afternoon trading, down about 5 percent. That's despite posting earnings and same-store sales growth for its first quarter of fiscal 2020 that beat Wall Street expectations. Total revenue rose only slightly but still matched analyst estimates.