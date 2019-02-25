Target will add merchandise from third-party sellers to its website in a new initiative it calls "Target+."
It's a significantly different program than that of Walmart Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., where any brand can fill out an application requesting approval to sell their products on each retailer's marketplace. Minneapolis-based Target's program is invite-only, where the retailer "carefully selects" each partner in areas like home, toys, electronics and sporting goods.
"Guests look to Target for great products," Rick Gomez, Target's chief marketing officer and digital officer, said in a blog post. "With Target+, we aim to give them easy access to even more great products by partnering with best-in-class specialty and national brands that will help guests save and get more done in just one stop to Target.com."