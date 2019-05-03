Target Corp. CEO Brian Cornell saw his overall compensation more than double in fiscal 2018 to $17.2 million, compared to $8.4 million the year prior, according to a proxy statement filed Monday.
Stock awards of $10 million made the biggest contribution to the year-over-year increase as Cornell received zero stock awards in the prior year. Last year, Target shifted its equity awards for executives from January to March, so 2018's awards weren't included in 2017's pay report, according to last year's proxy filing. Cornell's base salary increased slightly from $1.3 million to $1.4 million between fiscal 2017 and 2018.
The increase is enough to move Cornell from No. 15 to No. 4 on the Business Journal's list of Minnesota's highest-paid public company CEOs. Cornell's total compensation of $8.4 million in 2017 made him one of Minnesota's most "overpaid" CEOs, according to Business Journal research that measures CEO pay and overall company performance.