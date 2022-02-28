Target Corp. on Monday said that it will boost its starting pay for workers beyond $15 an hour and expand health benefits for employees and families.
The Minneapolis-based retailer said its new starting wage for hourly workers at Target stores, supply chain facilities and headquarters locations will range from $15 to $24 per hour. The highest wages won't be available everywhere or for all jobs — warehouse workers often make more than store employees, for example — but Target (NYSE: TGT) said the goal was to position itself "as a wage leader in every market where it operates." MSP Business Journal