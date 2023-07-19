The "Taco Tuesday" trademark dispute between Taco Bell and Taco John's has come to an end.
While people across the globe have long enjoyed tacos on Tuesdays (and other days), the term "Taco Tuesday" has actually been trademarked for more than 40 years by Taco John's, a fast-food chain from Wyoming. The company on (when else?) Tuesday announced that it would abandon the United States Patent and Trademark Office registration for the popular term. CEO Jim Creel said in a statement that paying millions to defend the trademark didn't "feel like the right thing to do." CBS News