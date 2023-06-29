The Supreme Court on Thursday restricted consideration of race in college admissions, effectively overturning decades of court precedent. A plaintiff had challenged race-conscious programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
President Joe Biden decried the decision and said colleges should apply a new admissions standard in which they take into account “the adversity a student has overcome." Biden noted that the court had overturned precedents and said, “This is not a normal court.” Washington Post