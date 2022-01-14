A string of Republican leaders and lawmakers praised the Supreme Court’s Thursday decision to block the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-testing mandate for large employers, even as public health experts argued that the ruling could lead to more infections, serious illness and deaths.

The court, which upheld a more narrow rule requiring vaccination among health-care workers at federally funded facilities, expressed doubt that the administration had the legal authority to enact the broader mandate, which would have covered more than 80 million employees. Washington Post