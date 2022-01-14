Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Snow this evening will yield to a mostly cloudy sky late. Low 3F. NNE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will yield to a mostly cloudy sky late. Low 3F. NNE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.