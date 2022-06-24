The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned its landmark decision Roe v. Wade that for nearly 50 years has secured the federal right to obtain an abortion — now roughly half of U.S. states will ban or curtail the procedure.
In a 6-3 decision, the court’s conservative majority struck down the 1973 case holding that states, rather than the federal government, are vested with authority to regulate abortion. As a result, states are free to restrict, and even outlaw, abortion. The case also struck down a 1992 case, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, that affirmed the right to obtain an abortion up until about 24 weeks of pregnancy. YAHOO