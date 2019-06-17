Superior City Councilor Jenny Van Sickle is blasting longtime City Attorney Frog Prell for his conclusion that it is legal to select a council president by drawing from a deck of cards — something Mayor Jim Paine has said is illegal.
In a post on Twitter, Van Sickle calls Prell lazy and incompetent.
“Prell has a long established reputation of repugnant incompetence. No one of merit would take this seriously. The opinion itself is riddled with manipulated and irrelevant citations and plenty of contradictions and worse, pure laziness,” Van Sickle posted.
In the past three meetings, a councilor has abstained from voting for either Ruth Ludwig or Brent Fennessey as president so a tie-breaking vote could not be cast by Mayor Paine.