Super One Liquor is planning an entirely new store after nearly 10 years of business along Central Avenue.
The company has purchased a small commercial building located at 202 N Central Avenue that sits directly behind their current Super One Liquor store. Plans are to raze that building in order to construct a new, much larger Super One Liquor.
The new building will make quite the impact on the corner.
Not only will it be larger in square footage, but it will also be much taller than current building on site. Designed by Duluth-based DSGW, the new liquor store will feature Super One Liquor’s most recent store design which includes expansive ceilings, celestial windows, and almost 50 different cooler doors.
Super One Liquor's current store, which was purchased in 2010 and at the time was a liquor store called Liberty Liquors, will be demolished to make way for a new parking lot.