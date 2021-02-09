Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. has filed for an initial public offering, according to a filing Monday. Sun Country, backed by private-equity giant Apollo Global Management Inc. APO, -0.02%, is seeking to sell $100 million worth of shares, although that figure is likely a placeholder used to calculate fees. Underwriters include Barclays, Morgan Stanley, and Deutsche Bank. MARKET WATCH
