Companies in Minnesota and other Midwest states looking to fill jobs are turning to Puerto Rico, which has a plentiful workforce but a struggling economy.
The Wall Street Journal reports on the trend that picked up in the wake of Hurricane Maria, which devastated much of Puerto Rico's industrial hubs and has prompted tens of thousands of residents to seek work on the United States mainland. While big cities in New York and Florida are the top destinations, many are heading for the Midwest, where unemployment is particularly low and employers are having trouble finding workers.
Companies with tough-to-fill positions sometimes have to go abroad looking for hires, but Puerto Rico offers a few advantages. One big one is its status as a U.S. territory: All the workers there are U.S. citizens, so they don't need to worry about visas or immigration issues.