U.S. stocks traded sharply lower Monday, with traders betting a fresh decades-high print on inflation will force the Federal Reserve to get even more aggressive than previously anticipated to help ease rising prices.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq each dropped more than 2% shortly after the opening bell, extending losses from the overnight session. The S&P 500 also traded in bear market territory, with its intraday level setting it on track to end more than 20% below its recent record high from January. The Dow sank by more than 500 points, or about 1.8%. Treasury yields rose across the curve, and the benchmark 10-year yield jumped to its highest level since late 2018. Bitcoin prices (BTC-USD) fell by more than 13% to below $24,000, or the lowest since December 2020, in the wake of the announcement, while Ethereum prices (ETH-USD) tumbled below $1,200. YAHOO