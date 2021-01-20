Stocks rose Wednesday as investors anticipate that an administration under Joe Biden, who on Wednesday became the 46th president of the United States, will increase spending to boost economic growth.
“This is America’s day. This is democracy’s day,” Biden said during his inaugural address. “A day of history and hope, of renewal and resolve. America has been tested anew and America has risen to the challenge.”
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 216 points, or 0.7%, to 31,146, the S&P 500 gained 1.34% and the Nasdaq jumped 1.9%. THE STREET