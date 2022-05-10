U.S. stocks turned lower Tuesday, resuming a sharp sell-off that sent all three major indexes to their lowest level year-to-date in the previous trading session.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.3% after the benchmark closed below 4,000 for the first time since March 2021 on Monday, deepening losses from its longest streak of weekly declines since 2011. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 130 points, or 0.4%, after the index erased over 650 points to start the week, and the Nasdaq Composite retreated to the flatline after an earlier climb. YAHOO FINANCE