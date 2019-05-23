Minnesota legislators are starting Thursday without a special session scheduled — but with many more details in hand about the bills they must pass.
Although leaders had hoped to schedule their session for Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz has not yet announced when he will call lawmakers back to pass the budget measures that were unfinished when the regular session ended.
In an email to legislators and staff on Wednesday, DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman said the earliest the special session could start would be Friday.