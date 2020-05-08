State officials unveiled a “battle plan” Thursday to address the rising COVID-19 death toll in long-term care facilities, including universal testing in facilities with outbreaks and the use of incentives and even the National Guard to fill worker shortages when caregivers get sick.
Minnesota lacked testing and other resources to deploy this strategy until now. That partly explains why residents of nursing homes and longterm care facilities account for 15% of the state’s confirmed cases, 23% of hospitalizations, and 407 of 508 deaths. MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE