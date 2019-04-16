Duluth Mayor Emily Larson held her annual State of the City address at Myers-Wilkins Elementary school Monday night; a place in the heart of the hillside neighborhood which she calls her home and a real depiction of the city.
The Mayor started off her speech addressing four highlights from 2018-2019 which include progress on street repairs, local investment and building, the city implementing priority-based budgeting, and the return of neighborhood youth programs.
“Jobs. Childcare. Housing. Energy. These are urgent problems that we can’t wait to solve,” Mayor Larson exclaimed.