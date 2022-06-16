Laura Kalambokidis, Minnesota government’s top economist for the last decade, said she worries not only about looming economic threats but the uncertainty of what’s to come.
“The Fed is in this very tricky situation of trying to achieve a soft landing, meaning to slow economic growth in order to bring inflation down without triggering a recession,” Kalambokidis said. “And there are so many extraordinary and global risks right now that that’s a hard trick for them to pull off. So the questions are, can the U.S. achieve a soft landing and what are the risks of a true recession? The risks of a recession have increased since we released our forecast in February.” MINN POST