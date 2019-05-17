Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High around 40F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers along with windy conditions. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.