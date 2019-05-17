DFL Gov. Tim Walz and top legislative leaders resumed budget negotiations Friday, amid growing indications that they will need a special session to complete their work.
The talks to reach an elusive deal on spending and taxes broke down Thursday when Senate Republicans left the closed-door meeting to pass a resolution that would keep state government funded past July 1, if a new budget isn’t approved by then. Senate GOP leaders described it as an insurance policy.
DFL Majority Leader Ryan Winkler said the House has no plans at this time to take up such a measure. Winkler said work continues to reach an agreement. But he concedes they will need to go past the May 20 adjournment deadline to get the job done.