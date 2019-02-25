Student loan debt is a problem across the United States, and Wisconsin is no different.
In the University of Wisconsin System, 72 percent of students borrowed money toward their bachelor's degrees and the average debt upon graduation is $30,771.
That can take years to pay off, and some companies in Wisconsin are offering student debt repayment as an employee benefit.
American Family Insurance, headquartered in Madison, began offering student loan reimbursement last year. They provide up to $100 each month for up to $10,000 total, provided the employee graduated within three years of their hiring, according to spokeswoman Linda Wagener.