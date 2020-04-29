Craft breweries in Minnesota say they need the state’s help to stay afloat. Many have tried what they can to keep their businesses going during the state’s stay-at-home order. But more than half said they could be forced to close in three months if the stay-at-home order is extended beyond May 13, according to a Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild survey of 77 members.
Owners and analysts said the business is precarious, with a national Brewers Association survey producing similar results. Many have heavy debt loads, and state laws impede some revenue streams. MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE