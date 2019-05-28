Gov. Tim Walz will act as soon as this week on a set of state budget bills the Legislature passed over the weekend. There is every indication he'll sign the package he helped negotiate ahead of the one-day special session that followed a five-month regular session.
Members of the Legislature quickly dispersed after adopting a two-year, $48 billion budget. It was messy, testy and, of course, tardy.
Still, Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said he's proud that even with a divided Legislature and governor of a different party, lawmakers made big strides.